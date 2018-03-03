RemoteHacker.com

Paperwork v2, the second iteration of the open-source note-taking & -archiving service. http://paperwork.rocks💬 Get in touch 0 people replied
Hi, I am a sales expert with more than 15 years of experience in sales and marketing. I'm looking for a fullstack coder to join as a co founder/CTO. The project is a B2B tool for hospitals. I have used outsourced programmers to build my prototype, and there are currently one customer using the product full time. Tech: Ruby on Rails, javascript.💬 Get in touch 21 people replied
I'm working on a tool for sales people. It's like a lead generator. I have several customers and the product is making $400/mo. I need help with the design and to make it look more "modern". You will be co founder. You will need to know JS, HTML, CSS.