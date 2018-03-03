RemoteHacker.com

2018-03-08 16:03 👋 Fullstacker looking for Fullstacker Paperwork v2, the second iteration of the open-source note-taking & -archiving service. http://paperwork.rocks 💬 Get in touch 0 people replied

2018-03-04 15:03 👋 Sales expert looking for Fullstacker Hi, I am a sales expert with more than 15 years of experience in sales and marketing. I'm looking for a fullstack coder to join as a co founder/CTO. The project is a B2B tool for hospitals. I have used outsourced programmers to build my prototype, and there are currently one customer using the product full time. Tech: Ruby on Rails, javascript. 💬 Get in touch 21 people replied